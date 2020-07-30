A dose of comedy is the need of the hour, says Yogesh Tripathi

Shooting back-to-back for two daily soaps during ongoing Covid 19 crisis is nowhere an easy task. But, for actor Yogesh Tripathi — best known as ‘daroga’ Happu Singh — it was his calling and passion that made him one of the first few actors who resumed shooting and today he is glad to be back to work.

“When we commenced shooting, we had no bank of episodes left with us. So we had to start from square one. During the initial days of the shoot for the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Pultan’ I was literally in every frame. Kids were not there and as some were joining from different cities so they were quarantined for 15 days. Ultimately, the pressure was on me. Thankfully, now, it’s better and we have started building a bank of new episodes,” said the UPite over the phone.

The actor is shooting six days a week. “In this ‘coronakaal’ people need light entertainment and stories that they can connect with and something that can make them laugh. During the lockdown, audience was just watching repeat shows and intense OTT series so a daily dose of laughter was a miss. The repeat of our previous shows came as a big relief when everything was on hold,” he said.

Giving an insight about the safety measures he is taking, Yogesh said, “We are talking lot of safety precautions right from the entry point. It starts with sanitation, check-ups with health machines and then rooms are sanitised multiple times. Besides, you can’t write scenes which attracts many people close-by and scheduling is also done in a way that artistes don’t have to be together for long time. Hope vaccines are out soon and we go back to the old normal.”

The versatile actor prefers to carry home-cooked food and warm water to the sets. “Now, everyone eat separately in their own corners and no luncheons are happening so home-cooked food is the best for now. Everyone in the team has got their medical tests done. Besides safety measures, I am working on my immunity as that is the only thing we can take care of at present.”

Since the sets of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ and ‘Happu…’ are on walking distance it’s easier for him. “When I was doing both ‘Bhabiji…’ and ‘Jajaji Chhat Per Hain’ then it was little tough but now with these two shows I play the same character it’s much easier. I have been shooting for them for years now. I started with playing ‘atrangi’ (different characters) in the hit show ‘F.I.R.’ with same producer and director so when you work with same team for 12 years then the comfort level is high.”

Coming from district Rath near Jhansi, Yogesh has a close connection with the state capital. “Lucknow se to ‘gehra rangmanch ka naata hai’ (I have deep theatrical connect with the city). I have done theatre here for four years. I was living in Indira Nagar and have done NSD workshop that were held in Lucknow. I was closely working with Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) mainly with Urmil Kumar Thapliyalji. I am looking forward to come to the city again.”

His UP background helped him in developing his character for the ongoing shows, “The unique speaking style of my character was my own idea where I thought to combine Bundelkhandi and Brijbhasha to create an interesting lingo. The writer Manoj Santoshi also hails from Lucknow so he too added a lot of local flavour to my character,” he shared.