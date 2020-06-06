‘Actor in me is still unsatiated…’

After a series of stellar performances in his over a decade old career, actor Gautam Rode says the actor in him is still unsatiated. “As I was trying for a job in Mumbai for better living, I never knew I will become an actor someday. I bagged a few modelling assignments that brought me into the industry. After TV happened, I realised that I can actually switch to the character, I’m portraying in front of the camera, quite comfortably. Since I had no formal training, I learned the hard way so how can the actor in me get contented?” he said over the phone.

Known for his titular roles in ‘Saraswatichandra’ and ‘Suryaputra Karn’, Gautam feels, “Whenever television has come with shows that are from a different league, audiences have always appreciated them. Like ‘Saraswatichandra’ was based on a Gujarati novel written in 80s and imagine the show went ahead and become a cult in 2013-14. And had a broadcast in 47 countries. So, it’s all about what goes down well with the audience else shows like ‘Mahakumbh- Ek Rahasaya’, ‘Ek Kahani’ or ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya Season 2’ wouldn’t have been so well appreciated as they were nowhere near the regular stuff happening on TV.”

The suave actor has not only worked on diverse platforms including films but has experimented with different genres. “I am absolutely comfortable in all genres because at the end of the day, an artiste is expected to pull off every emotion convincingly. And then it’s my job and I am paid for it. As far as different platforms are concerned, I have also been fan of finite shows as they work on similar pattern like films where you know when the story will end.”

Last seen playing a cameo in the ongoing show ‘Bhakharwadi,’ Gautam was about to make his OTT debut with a digital film. “Yes, it was all set and if this lockdown wouldn’t have happened, I would have completed the film by now. But due to this outbreak now it will now happen later. Though the good part is that state government has come with a set of guidelines for TV and web shoots to start in a few weeks. So, there is hope for all of us now to get back to work else we would just sit home mastering our household skills,’ said the ‘Aksar 2’ actor.

Married to Lucknowite, actor Pankhuri Awasthy, Gautam wishes to come back to the city as soon as things get better. “I haven’t been to my in-laws place for long now. Also, Pankhuri to wants to visit Lucknow. So, we will plan something soon.”