Actors are exploring new avenues, says Pavleen Gujral

‘Angry India Goddess’ and ‘Marzi,’ star Pavleen Gujral is raring to go back to the sets and resume work. She is happy for herself as well as all the other actors who are able to find work in this tough phase.

Pavleen shot for an advertisement at her home recently and also got offers for new projects that will happen in coming months, “Actors are attentively exploring new avenues. Earlier, brands were largely tapping bloggers and influencers for their digital promotions. But now, actors are able to find time for the same which they earlier preferred to give a miss. So it’s a win win for both the brand as well as the artiste. Though the payments made are not that big an amount but then we too need to keep on working and get going.”

Besides, money it is also about reinventing ones craft. “Every day we get to see so many cooking and workout videos being posted by actor and other celebs. It’s not only about money always, as actors we also need to keep ourselves active and busy. It’s about keep working on your craft and propagating your talent,”

She feels such projects where you get to connect with audience is great for mental health too particularly during this phase. “I started a #railchallenge which was about reading something from a book and posting online. It was such a fun task. The situation is bad for everyone. We are still better off than many other professionals who are struggling in every aspect of life.”

Pavleen is not a part of second season of ‘City of Dreams-2’ but will be shooting for ‘Made in Heaven-2’ and ‘Marzi-2’. Talking more about her projects she said, “MiH-2 as well as the other series were supposed to be shot abroad. Besides, I am getting queries for a late-July shoot for a web series and another in October. Also, I am happy that my film ‘Bhor’, which was screened at many festivals, will release on OTT soon.”

The Delhite has shot for travel show ‘Bazaar’ in Lucknow. “I shot extensively at Hazratganj, Aminabad and Chowk. I remember going to Ram Advani bookstore, savouring basket chaat and indulging into chikankari shopping. I visited the place again to shop for my brother’s wedding. I love the language of the city which is so beautiful. During the travel show I got to explore another side of Lucknow.”

She now hopes to go back to work soon. “It’s great to be with family but we actors are workaholic and it is high time to go back to our normal work. We are longing to go back to the sets but don’t know when things will get normal and the shoot will resume on the sets.”