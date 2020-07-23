Always knew I would pursue films as career, says Ashish R Shukla

“It has been a long journey from being one of the assistants to the renowned Prahald Kakkar (ad film maker) to directing OTT series. But every day has been a learning experience for me. I had decided when I was in Arts School that film is what I will be pursuing as a career. I was intrigued by the entire process and wanted to be a part of it as soon as possible.” Those are the words of director Ashish R Shukla, who has been in the industry for almost 20 years and has tried his hand at advertising, writing, directing TV thrillers, serials and films.

For Ashish, the turning point came when he saw the film ‘Salam Bombay’. “That film always inspired me. I remember I saw it on Doordarshan when I was just a child and I realised that this is what life is. I completed my major in photography and as it is said, life came a full circle. I got to know a gentleman staying in my building was associated with that film and was currently associated with ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. It was Sir Harish Amin. I met him and shared my love for films with him. It was through him that I got the opportunity to join Prahald (Kakkar) Sir’s team.

“He (Prahald Kakkar) was my first teacher and after that I worked in ad films for different agencies. It was in 2007 that I made a short film, ‘The Lock,’ which Anurag (Kashyap) liked a lot and called me home. We both had a UP connection as my parents are from Pratapgarh and a number of relatives live in Lucknow too. He gave me a film to write that was based in Varanasi. At the same time, he was preparing for one of his films and he took me along and that’s how I joined the team as the creative head for ‘Dev D’,” said Ashish.

It was then that he decided to go solo. “I started making documentaries and my most acclaimed one was a documentary ‘Inside Mumbai Terror Attack-26/11’ that also won an award and turned out to be a milestone for me. Around that time, a friend asked me to direct a feature film and I came on board. And that is how, finally, I got to direct my first feature film ‘Prague’.

“The film was critically acclaimed and went to several international film festivals. It was also the biggest learning experience for me and I understood what to do and what not to do. Then I directed a crime show for TV ‘Shaitain- A Criminal Mind’, after which a couple of TV series followed, as did the first daily soap of my career. I was doing TV to support my finances as I had a family to take care of,” Ashish said.

Currently, the young director is basking in the success of his second OTT series. “When a friend asked to meet her for a new project, I had no clue that the script would be so edgy and uncanny to direct. I was all game because this was my genre always and getting to work the way I was used to was an added advantage for me. And then in 2019 this riveting web thriller, ‘Undekhi’ happened that is now streaming on an OTT. It was different from my first OTT series ‘Band’ because here I was racing with time as each and every character was an enigma in himself or herself. I am happy with the way the show is being praised by all and especially by the audience. Now, I am waiting for the release of my next directorial ‘Bahut hua Sammaan,’ with one of my favourite actors, Sanjay Mishra. The film was shot extensively in Varanasi last year. Shooting for the next projects will be challenging during this phase but work has to start. Let’s see when we will be able to get back to work,” Ashish said.