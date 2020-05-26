Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / 2.4 lakh Tirupati laddus sold in Andhra Pradesh on day-one

2.4 lakh Tirupati laddus sold in Andhra Pradesh on day-one

Observing all Covid-19 guidelines in the presence of local government machinery, the devotees queued up at TTD marriage halls and TTD Information Centres for the sacred prasadam.

Updated: May 26, 2020 07:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Tirupati Andhra Pradesh

The laddu, which is priced at Rs 50 each, was sold at Rs 25 as a token of gift to the devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

About 2.4 lakh ‘Tirupati laddus’ of the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here were sold on the first day of sales at subsidised price in headquarters of 12 districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, a temple official said.

However, Guntur district was barred from the sale of laddus because of the severe Covid-19 impact and the stock meant for the district was shifted to nearby Vijayawada, he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Observing all Covid-19 guidelines in the presence of local government machinery, the devotees queued up at TTD marriage halls and TTD Information Centres for the sacred prasadam.

The whole stock of laddus was sold within a few hours in the districts of the state, the official told PTI.



The laddu, which is priced at Rs 50 each, was sold at Rs 25 as a token of gift to the devotees during the Covid-19 lockdown period, he said.

Also read: Now, ‘Banana Covid’ hits plantations

The entry of devotees to the more than 2,000-year-old temple that used to draw tens of thousands from across the country every day during normal times has been barred since March 20 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The TTD (Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom) that governs the hill shrine is awaiting the nod of governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana to transport the laddus to devotees in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad during the lockdown, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: US records 532 fresh Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hours
May 26, 2020 07:47 IST
2.4 lakh Tirupati laddus sold in Andhra Pradesh on day-one
May 26, 2020 07:46 IST
‘Get ready’: WHO warns of ‘second peak’ in areas where Covid-19 declining
May 26, 2020 07:45 IST
Singapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy
May 26, 2020 07:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.