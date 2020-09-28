Sections
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra govt releases water into Krishna canals from Prakasam Barrage amid heavy rains

Andhra govt releases water into Krishna canals from Prakasam Barrage amid heavy rains

Following the heavy rainfall, areas near Pushkar Ghat at Ibrahimpatnam have also flooded, the Irrigation Department said.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 14:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Vijayawada

On Saturday, the Irrigation Department officials had said, the Prakasam Barrage received around 1 lakh cusec of floodwater from upper areas and that the water was released downwards into the Krishna canals and towards the Bay of Bengal. (ANI Photo)

The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department has released water from Vijayawada’s Prakasam Barrage -- which has received around 1 lakh cusec of floodwaters following incessant rainfall in the past few days -- into the Krishna canals, the state government said on Monday.

Following the heavy rainfall, areas near Pushkar Ghat at Ibrahimpatnam have also flooded, the Irrigation Department said.

On Saturday, the Irrigation Department officials had said, the Prakasam Barrage received around 1 lakh cusec of floodwater from upper areas and that the water was released downwards into the Krishna canals and towards the Bay of Bengal.

