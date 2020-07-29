Sections
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra police officer suspended after man dies by jumping off police vehicle

Andhra police officer suspended after man dies by jumping off police vehicle

According to the police press release, there was an altercation between the man and police following which the police tried to take him and his friend to the police station in their vehicle. During the process, Kumar jumped off the police jeep.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Guntur

Kiran Kumar was going on a two-wheeler along with a friend when police stopped them for not wearing a mask. (PTI photo (Representational image))

Guntur range IG Prabhakar Rao suspended Sub Inspector K Vijay Kumar, Prakasam district’s Chirala-II town police station on Tuesday, in connection with a man’s death who died allegedly by jumping off a police vehicle, as per the police press release.

On July 18, Kiran Kumar was going on a two-wheeler along with a friend when police stopped them for not wearing a mask. There was an altercation, following which the police tried to take them to the police station in their vehicle, according to the release.

During the process, Kumar jumped off the police jeep and was later taken to a hospital. Kumar’s kin has accused the police of beating the victim which caused head injuries and led to his death.

The matter has become a major issue in the state that the police killed a youth for not wearing a mask, following which Sub Inspector was suspended until the completion of disciplinary proceedings.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 Lashkar infiltrators killed, another injured in J-K’s Rajouri
Jul 29, 2020 08:33 IST
Sad faces might be a cause for depression in teenagers, says study
Jul 29, 2020 08:30 IST
Taapsee on Kangana: ‘You’re fighting harassment, but bullying others’
Jul 29, 2020 08:30 IST
UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live Updates: UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result to be declared today at ubse.uk.gov.in
Jul 29, 2020 08:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.