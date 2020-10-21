Sections
E-Paper
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Police recovers 100 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in Krishna district, five held

Andhra Police recovers 100 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in Krishna district, five held

Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar told the media that four persons and a lorry driver have already been taken into custody while more three more accused are yet to be caught.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Krishna Andhra Pradesh

The police identified that the accused were using fake waybills for illegal transportation of the rice (File Photo (Representative Image))

Police recovered 100 quintals of rice, meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS), being illegally transported at Vatsavai check post in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

The PDS rice was being transported from Wyra town in Khammam district of Telangana to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The police further identified that the accused were using fake waybills for illegal transportation of PDS rice.

Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar told the media that four persons and a lorry driver have already been taken into custody while more three more accused are yet to be caught.



“Rebbavaram Sub Inspector and his team held raid based on credible information. The team caught K Satyanarayana, Venkata Swamy, Naveen and Venkata Krishna. These four partners are from Kondaguduru village, Wyra mandal in Khammam district of Telangana.

One person named Ramu, whose full name is not yet known, makes waybill slips so that nobody gets suspicion of the matter. In case any police team stopped them, they would show the fake bills,” the CI Chandrasekhar told reporters here.

Speaking about the arrest he added, “The accused said they are taking the load to one Palladu Chinnaiah and Satish in Kakinada. We came to know that Chinnaiah and Satish reside at Hyderabad. There are total of eight accused in this case, we have taken five persons into custody. We are yet to arrest three more in the case.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 09:16 IST
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 08:02 IST
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST

latest news

Delhi: Murder convict out on parole kills man over gambling dispute; arrested
Oct 21, 2020 09:33 IST
Putin, Macron want Armenia-Azerbaijan to relaunch talks: Report
Oct 21, 2020 09:31 IST
India returns Chinese soldier who crossed Line of Actual Control
Oct 21, 2020 09:32 IST
SAD demands that the Amarinder Singh led govt should procure crops at MSP
Oct 21, 2020 09:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.