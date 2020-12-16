Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses about Polavaram project

Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses about Polavaram project

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum on Polavaram and urged him to consider the second revised cost estimate as per the 2017-18 index and pass the Rs 55,656 crore expenditure and give necessary instructions to the Finance and Jal Shakti Departments accordingly.”

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Delhi. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, on Tuesday and discussed various issues of state interest, including details of the Polavaram Project.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), “The Chief Minister submitted a memorandum on Polavaram and urged him to consider the second revised cost estimate as per the 2017-18 index and pass the Rs 55,656 crore expenditure and give necessary instructions to the Finance and Jal Shakti Departments accordingly.”

The chief minister also urged the Centre to reimburse the land acquisition and relief and rehabilitation packages as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. The number of families to be evacuated has risen considerably in 2017-18 as compared to 2005-06 from 44,574 to 1,06,006 families, by which the Land Acquisition (LA) and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) cost have spiked up.

“An amount of Rs 1,779 crore is still pending towards reimbursement of Polavaram works along with December 2018 Bills. Any delay will further escalate the cost and the national project, which is the lifeline should be expedited,” he told the Home Minister.



The statement said Reddy also discussed having three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has urged the Home Minister to issue a notification for the decentralisation of administration by setting up Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam, Legislative Capital at Amaravati and Judicial Capital at Kurnool and reminded him that the 2019 manifesto of the BJP also has a mention of making Kurnool as Judicial Capital.

Reddy also appreciated Shah’s efforts in battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He apprised the Home Minister about the effective steps taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even during the difficult situation, the welfare schemes were not stopped. The State machinery is in full preparedness as per the Central guidelines in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine as per the priority norms set and the vital cold storage links are being established.

Reddy reiterated that Special Category Status (SCS) is important for development of the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses about Polavaram project
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Facebook attacks Apple’s iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads
by Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities of 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.