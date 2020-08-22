Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister reviews flood situation in state,directs officials to be alert

Sections
For the past few days, Andhra Pradesh has received heavy rainfall which caused flooding in several areas.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier, flooding was seen in villages of the state's East and West Godavri districts and there is still no indication of improvement.

Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation minister P Anil Kumar on Friday held a virtual meeting with officials from all 13 districts of the state and reviewed the situation in flood affected areas. Kumar further directed them to be alert to face any situation

The minister termed the opposition’s allegations of not taking care of people in low lying areas and lack of planning as ‘baseless’ and said that all precautionary measures were taken.

“We have alerted the low lying areas having the threat of inundation. We took all the precautionary measures. CM Jagan has been alerting the collectors and officials from time to time. Opposition allegations of not taking care of people in low lying areas and accusations of lack of planning are not at all true. They are making baseless allegations,” he said.

For the past few days, Andhra Pradesh has received heavy rainfall which caused flooding in several areas.



Earlier, flooding was seen in villages of the state’s East and West Godavri districts and there is still no indication of improvement.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 18 undertook an aerial survey of the two districts and announced a relief package of Rs 2,000 to the families affected.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority over 60,000 people from both the districts have been shifted to relief camps.

The state’s deputy chief minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said the financial aid will be directly transferred to the accounts of those affected.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

