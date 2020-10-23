Sections
E-Paper
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh railway line doubling work completed in one go

Andhra Pradesh railway line doubling work completed in one go

The project would boost the agriculture and aquaculture- driven economy of central coastal Andhra and strengthen rail transport infrastructure for seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Amaravati

Of the total length of 221-km of the project, 124 km has been completed while the balance 97 km is due for completion by mid-2021 (File Photo (Representative Image))

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, an undertaking of the Indian Railways, has completed and commissioned in one go the 69 kms of doubling of the railway line between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu and Gudivada- Machilipatnam in the Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioning of the 69 km double line in one go was a record breaking feat by the Indian Railways, the South Central Railway said.

The newly commissioned double rail line section forms part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project, the SCR said in a release here on Friday.

The total cost of the project is Rs 3000 crore.



Of the total length of 221-km of the project, 124 km has been completed while the balance 97 km is due for completion by mid-2021, it said.

The project would boost the agriculture and aquaculture- driven economy of central coastal Andhra and strengthen rail transport infrastructure for seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic, South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya said.

Yet another major benefit of the project is that it will pave way for a reliable alternative rail route to the main line between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, which can be used in any eventuality like natural calamities.

Long distance travel towards cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata from this region also becomes more convenient, Mallya said.

Highlighting the technical aspects, the General Manager said RVNL executed the work to the best standards with modern construction practices and technology adoption seen in engineering and design.

Eleven major bridges and 222 minor bridges have been constructed using the latest in bridge engineering technology.

Also, seven station yards of Uppaluru, Indupalli, Gudivada, Moturu, Pedana, Kavutaram and Machilipatnam have been totally remodeled, giving a big thrust to train handling capacities, Mallya said.

The General Manager also said state-of-the-art signaling and telecommunication features like Electronic Interlocking and Integrated Power Supply have been used in the entire section to match the best on Indian Railways.

Electrically-operated lifting barriers have been installed at 24 railway level crossing gates in the section, making it much safer for the road users.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 19:45 IST
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Oct 23, 2020 17:48 IST
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Boult gets du Plessis, CSK top-order fails again
Oct 23, 2020 19:50 IST
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Oct 23, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Many happy returns: As more ancient artefacts make their way home, a top 10
Oct 23, 2020 19:51 IST
#Farmstagram is offering trapped urban Indians some peas and quiet
Oct 23, 2020 19:40 IST
Deadwood employees in J&K can be retired after 22 years of service
Oct 23, 2020 19:35 IST
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
Oct 23, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.