Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh records 68 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, mostly migrant or Chennai returnees

Andhra Pradesh records 68 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, mostly migrant or Chennai returnees

Over the past 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh conducted 9,256 tests, slightly lower than the 9,284 samples tested during the preceding 1-day cycle.

Updated: May 14, 2020 17:02 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Amaravati Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reported a total of 68 Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday. However, the silver lining is that 32 of the positive samples belong to migrant returnees from other states. On the other hand, of the 36 cases detected in the state, 21 samples belong to persons with a travel history to Chennai, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Of the 36 cases detected in the state, the highest number of 15 Covid-19 cases were reported from Nellore district. Of this, 8 cases had a travel history to Koyambedu market in Chennai. Similarly, of the 9 new cases reported from Chittoor district, 8 cases had a travel history to the market in Chennai. Krishna, Kadapa and Srikakulam districts reported 2 cases each. West Godavari district reported just 1 case, which had a travel history to Chennai.

Of the 32 positive cases detected from the samples of migrant returnees to Andhra Pradesh, the state nodal officer reported that 29 belong to people returning from Maharashtra, while 2, and 1 case were detected in migrants returning from Odisha and West Bengal respectively.

Over the past 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh conducted 9,256 tests, slightly lower than the 9,284 samples tested during the preceding 1-day cycle.



Despite not reporting a case in the past 24 hours, Kurnool district continues to lead with a cumulative tally of 591 cases. With 316 persons cured and discharged, there are only 257 active cases here. This is followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with cumulative tallies of 404 and 351 cases respectively. One death was reported from Kurnool district, taking the state’s death toll to 48.

With 50 persons cured and discharged on Thursday, the overall tally of discharged persons in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1,192. Meanwhile, the active cases tally is constantly on the decline and fell to 860 from the previous day’s tally of 948.

Of the active cases, 105 cases pertain to people returning from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka. The majority (67) are from Maharashtra, while 26 persons have returned from Gujarat and 1 person each from Karnataka and West Bengal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:17 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
May 14, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST

latest news

HC extends deadline to pay liquor licence fees for hotels, bars and restaurants till June 1
May 14, 2020 17:20 IST
Donald Trump sees unemployment rate worse than 10% until September
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Ajay Devgn list their own films for ‘90s love’
May 14, 2020 17:21 IST
You may have seen ‘The cat in the Hat’. Now get ready for cats in the shelf
May 14, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.