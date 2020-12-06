Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Andhra’s govt, state EC at loggerheads over local polls

Andhra’s govt, state EC at loggerheads over local polls

The state Assembly on Friday hit out at the state election commission for seeking to conduct elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic and passed a resolution stating that the present situation in the state was not conducive for elections in February 2021.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 03:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly suggesting that suitable legal provisions would be incorporated in the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, to prevent the conduct of local body elections against the wishes of the government. (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times (Representative Image))

State election commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on Saturday called a resolution passed by the Andhra Pradesh assembly opposing the conduct of local body elections to local bodies as “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

In a letter to governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Kumar asserted that the State Election Commission was an autonomous institution as per Article 243K of the Constitution and conducting elections to local bodies was its responsibility.

The state Assembly on Friday hit out at the state election commission for seeking to conduct elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic and passed a resolution stating that the present situation in the state was not conducive for elections in February 2021.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Friday moved a resolution in the assembly suggesting that suitable legal provisions would be incorporated in the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, to prevent the conduct of local body elections against the wishes of the government. “While assembly recognises with respect the independence of the constitutional bodies specifically conferred with powers, it notes that unilateral decisions without considering bonafide concerns of the government would be inconsistent with the constitutional scheme,” the resolution said.

Kumar in his letter, said that the call for holding the elections with the consent of the state government was against the spirit of the Constitution.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Dec 05, 2020 22:59 IST
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Dec 05, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
Dec 05, 2020 23:44 IST
Justin Trudeau softens stand, but bilateral ties have already taken a blow
Dec 06, 2020 02:55 IST

latest news

Andhra’s govt, state EC at loggerheads over local polls
Dec 06, 2020 03:55 IST
Congress slams Pawar’s statement on Rahul
Dec 06, 2020 03:48 IST
Haryana minister tests positive for Covid-19
Dec 06, 2020 03:38 IST
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Dec 06, 2020 03:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.