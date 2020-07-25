Congress celebration of PV Narasimha Rao just for show, alleges grandson

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, has accused the Congress of celebrating a name’s sake birth anniversary of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao’s contributions and insulted him.

“The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), celebrated centenary celebrations of late PV Narsimha Rao following specific instructions from the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and ‘Congress Coterie’ for namesake. Congress party has lost the legacy of PV Narsimha Rao. Party has ignored his contributions and insulted him even though he had worked for Congress and served as the Prime Minister in difficult times,” Subhash told ANI.

Rao’s grandson alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi released a video in which they read out a script written by someone else. “It is just for namesake. Just because PV Narsimha Rao is from South India, he belonged to the non-Gandhi family does not mean that he could be ignored. He was ignored and insulted by Congress party,” he added.

Subhas accused the Congress of “confining” the celebrations solely to Telangana.

“The Congress High Command has chosen to celebrate this occasion after 16 years of his death and during UPA government, nobody from Congress attended the birth or death anniversary of PV Narsimha Rao. Why did you take 16 long years to celebrate? Congress needs to explain this. Narasimha Rao was a national leader. TPCC is following specific instruction from the central leadership and Gandhi family that PV Narasimha Rao should be confined to Telangana. There is no celebration in Delhi, nor has his achievements been appreciated by Congress high command,” he said.

Subhas further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Rao’s work and contributions to the country.

“The Narendra Modi government has started appreciating PV Narsimha Rao work, his policies and efforts. PM Modi speaks high about PV Narsimha Rao in his public speeches, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Not only this, PM Modi has allotted land for a PV Narsimha Rao memorial in Delhi, which was promised by UPA govt but not implemented. A postal stamp on his name has a name announced by Modi government to carry forward Rao’s legacy,” he said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday participated in an event marking birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. They sent messages on the occasion.

Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh also took part at a virtual meeting organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The main event was held in Gandhi Bhavan and it was broadcast live on social media platforms and displayed at giant screens at all DCC offices and other places.