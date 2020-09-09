Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Covid: Andhra CM asks officials to strictly monitor services provided in hospitals

Covid: Andhra CM asks officials to strictly monitor services provided in hospitals

Addressing 13 district officials through a video conferencing, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy asked collectors and joint collectors in each district to monitor the quality of services provided in 224 hospitals based on four key parameters - food, sanitation, infrastructure and staff.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 07:37 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Amaravati

Reddy also asked officials to maintain a database of all patients to help doctors identify probable plasma donors in order to save lives. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday emphasised the need to strictly monitor services provided in all 224 hospitals dealing with Covid patients.

Addressing 13 district officials through a video conferencing, the CM asked collectors and joint collectors in each district to monitor the quality of services provided in 224 hospitals based on four key parameters - food, sanitation, infrastructure and staff.

“Quality of management is key in this war against Covid. If we do that properly, 90 per cent of our job is done as we have already been doing it for months now,” the CM said, according to an official release.

“Every person in the state should know what he/she is supposed to do, who he/she is supposed to contact when he/she starts showing symptoms and feels that they have been infected. Every person who wants to get tested should be tested at any cost,” he added.



He instructed officials to monitor the strength of the staff in each hospital and make recruitments wherever necessary.

Reddy also asked officials to maintain a database of all patients to help doctors identify probable plasma donors in order to save lives.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Sep 09, 2020 05:11 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 09, 2020 01:05 IST
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
Sep 09, 2020 04:00 IST
‘Only way to overcome GST crisis is to borrow money’: Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Sep 09, 2020 06:17 IST

latest news

No high-speed internet for J-K; only Ganderbal, Udhampur districts to continue getting 4G till Sept-end
Sep 09, 2020 07:59 IST
Rhea’s father on rejection of her bail plea: ‘I should die’
Sep 09, 2020 07:52 IST
Newlywed couple shot dead by woman’s family in Uttarakhand
Sep 09, 2020 07:51 IST
Sushant’s sister shares own version of ‘let’s smash patriarchy’
Sep 09, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.