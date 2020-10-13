Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh as deep depression crosses coast

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh saw a massive downpour in several districts (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The deep depression in Bay of Bengal crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing with it a massive downpour in several districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression crossed the coast between 6.30 pm and 7.30 am.

Rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

A cargo vessel was swept close to the Tenneti park beach in Visakhapatnam city due to the heavy wind that accompanied the storm.

Reports on damages were not immediately available as power supply remained cut off at many places, sources in the SMDA said.