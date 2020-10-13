Sections
E-Paper
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh as deep depression crosses coast

Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh as deep depression crosses coast

The State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression crossed the coast between 6.30 pm and 7.30 am.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 11:32 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh saw a massive downpour in several districts (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The deep depression in Bay of Bengal crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing with it a massive downpour in several districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression crossed the coast between 6.30 pm and 7.30 am.

Also Read: Heavy rain warning for peninsular and central India as deep depression crosses land

Rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

A cargo vessel was swept close to the Tenneti park beach in Visakhapatnam city due to the heavy wind that accompanied the storm.

Reports on damages were not immediately available as power supply remained cut off at many places, sources in the SMDA said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:03 IST
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 13, 2020 10:58 IST
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Oct 13, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

Thaw in sight as Punjab farmers meet to decide on talks with Centre
Oct 13, 2020 12:03 IST
Radhe Shyam: Makers unveil Pooja Hegde’s look on her birthday
Oct 13, 2020 12:03 IST
Sena to contest 40-50 seats in Bihar polls, no alliance talks yet: Raut
Oct 13, 2020 11:55 IST
Neha Kakkar singing ‘chaddi pahan ke phool’ during jagran is a must watch
Oct 13, 2020 11:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.