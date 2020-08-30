In cinematic chase, Andhra cop clings to bonnet of smugglers’ car for 2kms

The suspects were held when trying to run away after being forced to stop by police vehicles. (Getty Images/Representative)

In a daredevil act, a sub-inspector of police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district held onto the bonnet of a fast-moving car for over two kilometres before bringing it to a halt to arrest liquor smugglers travelling in the vehicle.

The incident happened on Friday in Pulivendula town, the native of state chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, but came to light on Saturday when the video obtained from closed circuit television cameras showing the cop clinging on to the bonnet of the speeding car and trying to stop it, went viral on social media.

The Kadapa police said in a statement that at around 11 am on Friday, Pulivendula (urban) police sub-inspector C Gopinath Reddy, along with his team of constables, was checking vehicles near old Raghavendra theatre, when he noticed a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car with Telangana registration number (TS 07 GC 2032) coming their way.

“The driver of the car first slowed down the vehicle but suddenly increased the speed in a bid to escape. As the SI tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to knock him down and flee the spot. Reddy jumped on the bonnet and remained clung to it, even as the car picked up speed. He tried to stop the car by pushing his hand through the window,” the police said.

The SI tried to break the front windshield of the car but the co-passenger in the car tried to push him away. Yet, the SI managed to hold on to the bonnet as the vehicle travelled for a couple of kilometres.

“Meanwhile, other policemen who followed the car in their vehicle arrived and quickly intercepted it. The suspects jumped out and tried to escape into the nearby fields, but were apprehended by the police,” the official note said.

The police recovered 80 liquor bottles from the car, apparently being smuggled from Telangana. “Reddy sustained minor injuries on his stomach, right leg and both elbows,” the police said.

Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 353 and 307 (assaulting a government servant and attempt to murder respectively) of the Indian Penal Code and Sec 34 of AP Excise Act (smuggling of liquor). One of the accused was identified as Vuppuluri Nageswar Reddy (32), a resident of Simhadripuram block in Kadapa district.

The SI got the pat from his superiors including district superintendent of police KKN Anburajan for his daredevil act.