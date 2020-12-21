Jagan govt launches comprehensive land survey to streamline records, prevent disputes

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched a comprehensive survey of all types of lands in the state – agriculture, non-agriculture, state-owned and private lands – in rural and urban areas in a bid to streamline land records and prevent land disputes.

Titled as the ‘YSR-Jagananna Shaswatha Bhoo Hakku/Bhoo Raksha’, the programme was launched by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Takkellapadu village near Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district.

Stating that it was the first of its kind exercise being undertaken in the state after a gap of 100 years, the chief minister said the comprehensive land survey would ensure transparency and prevent corruption in all land dealings, thereby making land transactions easier and dispute free.

Jagan said a team comprising officials from the Survey of India, state revenue, panchayat raj, and municipal administration departments would jointly take up the land survey in three phases, beginning Monday.

Operating from 70 base stations, as many as 4,500 teams of officials would conduct the land survey. These teams are further divided into sub-teams consisting of village and ward secretariat secretary and surveyors. About 14,000 surveyors will take part in it with 420 people already been fully trained.

The survey covers 1.26 crore acres of agricultural land in 17,000 villages, 85 lakh acres of non-agriculture lands of government and private owners within the limits of 13,371 villages, 40 lakh government and private properties and 10 lakh plots in 110 urban areas. Every land parcel that is surveyed would be given a unique identification number.

Also read: India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19

In the first phase, nearly 5,000 villages will be covered and the exercise would be completed by July 2021. For the first time in India, the landowners will be given a title deed for their land along with a map in digital format and a passbook.

“With every new survey, accurate revenue records will be prepared for every immovable property with exact latitude and longitude, using advanced instruments like drones, Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and Rovers,” the chief minister said.

Survey stones will be installed once the marking of the land is completed. A digitised cadastral map will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be in the maps.

Jagan also directed the sub-registrar office to be set up at the village secretariat level where the digitised property register and title register will be made available.

He said the comprehensive land survey was aimed at reorganising the chaotic land records pending for many years. He stressed the need to protect the lands of people and farmers from encroachers. “Steps have been taken to set up mobile tribunals tooto resolve the land issues,” he said.