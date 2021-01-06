Justice Goswami takes over as new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh high court. (HT Photo)

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the new chief justice of Andhra Pradesh high court at a brief ceremony in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan administered the oath of office to justice Goswami at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city.

Andhra chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief secretary Adityanath Das, director general of police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, high court judges and their family members, besides several state ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials took part in the ceremony. Later, the government hosted high tea for the dignitaries.

Later, justice Goswami left for high court and took up the cases in the first bench comprising justice Praveen Kumar.

Justice Goswami, who was transferred from Sikkim, replaces justice J K Maheshwari, who has been moved to Sikkim.

The abrupt transfer of justice Maheshwari within 14 months of his appointment as Andhra Pradesh chief justice comes in the wake of the chief minister’s complaint on October 6 against Supreme Court judge justice N V Ramana to the Chief Justice of India.

Jagan alleged that justice Ramana, in collusion with justice Maheshwari and a few other judges, apart from Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, conspired to topple his democratically-elected government in the state. He explained how Justice Maheshwari had passed orders against his government as part of the conspiracy.

Born on March 11, 1961 at Jorhat in Assam, justice Goswami obtained his degree in law from the Government Law College, Guwahati in 1985 and enrolled himself as an advocate in the Guwahati high court.

In 2011, he took over as an additional judge in Guwahati high court. He served as the executive chairman of Nagaland state legal services authority from 2011 to 2013. Later, he was appointed as a permanent judge in the high court. He was an acting chief justice of Guwahati high court twice in 2018 and was later elevated as full-time chief justice of Sikkim on October 15, 2019.