Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Local official in Andhra Pradesh refutes reports of ill-treatment of Covid-19 patients

Local official in Andhra Pradesh refutes reports of ill-treatment of Covid-19 patients

On Sunday, a man was taken to hospital on a garbage vehicle in Aibhimavaram village in Akiveedu mandal, triggering rumours that Covid-19 patients are being ill-treated.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 05:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, West Godavari

Ambulances with bodies of people, who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are seen parked at a crematorium in New Delhi on July 8, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

The Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Akiveedu in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district on Monday refuted reports of Covid-19 patients being ill-treated after a person, later identified as a drunkard, was taken to a hospital on a garbage vehicle.

On Sunday, a man was taken to hospital on a garbage vehicle in Aibhimavaram village in Akiveedu mandal, triggering rumours that Covid-19 patients are being ill-treated.

However, the MRO, Prasad, told ANI over the phone and clarified that the said person, identified as Satish Kumar, was a drunkard and not a Covid-19 patient.

Also read: Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on



“Satish Kumar came from Vijayawada to Aibhimavaram two days ago and was lying down under a bus stand. He is not a COVID-19 patient. He is a drunkard. He fell near the bus stand in an inebriated condition. On Sunday, the local village secretary saw him and called a 108 ambulance vehicle. However the vehicle did not turn up,” Prasad said.



Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“As there was no option available in the remote village, the village secretary used the garbage vehicle to carry him to Akiveedu government hospital. Doctors conducted preliminary tests and found that he was under the influence of alcohol,” the official added.

“When the doctors were making arrangements for conducting a COVID-19 test, he escaped,” Prasad said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Lost in translation’ Priyanka’s clarification after Omar’s objection
Jul 28, 2020 06:48 IST
Covid-19 latest updates: Nearly 16.4 million people infected across the globe
Jul 28, 2020 06:50 IST
Anurag Kashyap says he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with brother on many topics
Jul 28, 2020 06:46 IST
‘Americans need help’: GOP rolls out $1 tn stimulus to start talks with Democrats
Jul 28, 2020 06:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.