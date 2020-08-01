Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Meteoric rise in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh in less than a fortnight

Meteoric rise in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh in less than a fortnight

From March 12 when it reported the first coronavirus case, AP took a long time till June 24 to go past the 10,000 mark and July 20 to cross 50,000 total cases, but the aggregate rocketed to 1,50,209 by August 1.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Amaravati

Women buy pooja essentials ahead of Varalakshmi Vrath festival at KR Market in Vijayawada. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a meteoric rise in the numbers related to Covid-19 in less than a fortnight as the state has now climbed to the third spot behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in the country.

From March 12 when it reported the first coronavirus case, AP took a long time till June 24 to go past the 10,000 mark and July 20 to cross 50,000 total cases, but the aggregate rocketed to 1,50,209 by August 1.

In just the last 13 days, the state registered a staggering 96,485 cases with 39,912 coming in only the past four days.

By July 20, a total of 13,49,112 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent.



But the infection positivity rate shot up to 7.46 per cent on August 1 with the addition of just 6,63,461 tests in 13 days.

The government has maintained that the increase in cases was due to more number of tests being conducted.

From July 20 to August 1, the state also saw the Covid-19 toll jump from 696 to 1,407, an increase of 711, while the number of active cases rose by 43,388 after 52,386 patients got cured.

The Covid-19 recovery rate improved from 45.10 per cent to 51 per cent during the period while the mortality rate dipped from 1.30 per cent to 0.94 per cent, despite the spurt in number of deaths.

Government authorities attributed the exponential surge in Covid-19 virulence in AP to those coming from other states and countries after Unlock 1.0, but the last such cases (10) were reported on July 17.

In all 2,461 people from other states and 434 foreign returnees tested positive for coronavirus after Unlock 1.0.

Of the 13 districts in the state, seven crossed the 10,000 mark each in the total number of Covid-19 cases as on August 1, with East Godavari topping the chart with 21,271.

Incidentally, East Godavari was the first to cross the 10,000 cases mark on July 23 and has since added 11,233, the largest in the state thus far, though other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam are fast catching up.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Chandigarh our take: Stop begging in tricity at any cost
Aug 01, 2020 22:25 IST
Andhra lifts restrictions on interstate travel, hints at reopening schools on Sept 5
Aug 01, 2020 22:20 IST
India’s first snow leopard conservation centre to come up in Uttarakhand
Aug 01, 2020 22:18 IST
Ready for CBI probe if Sushant’s family wants: Bihar government
Aug 01, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.