Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Migrant labourers in Vizag protest demanding payment of salary for April before sending them to their native states

Migrant labourers in Vizag protest demanding payment of salary for April before sending them to their native states

“We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us during the lockdown. Only one staff member came and arranged food but now there’s no food,” said the labourers.

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Vizag

They demanded that they should be first paid the salary of April and then they be sent to their native states. (PTI file photo. Representative image )

As several states have started receiving and sending the stranded people to their native states, a group of migrant workers of HPCL refinery in Vizag’s Pedagantyada staged a protest demanding payment of their salary for April at first.

“We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us during the lockdown. Only one staff member came and arranged food but now there’s no food,” said the labourers.

They demanded that they should be first paid the salary of April and then they be sent to their native states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AP Police rubbishes reports of 2nd gas leak at LG Polymers premises: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 13:58 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 13:59 IST
‘Gas leak might have occurred from storage tank’: Andhra Pradesh minister
May 07, 2020 13:10 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST

latest news

Number of Covid-19 positive cops in Mumbai reaches 250
May 07, 2020 14:01 IST
Players battle mental demons:MSD on importance of mental conditioning coach
May 07, 2020 14:00 IST
UN sees global baby boom due to Covid-19 lockdowns. India, China in lead
May 07, 2020 13:58 IST
Smartphones, earphones and more get a new way to charge wirelessly
May 07, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.