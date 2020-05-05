Sections
Police lathi-charge migrant workers in West Godavari seeking to return home

Police had tried to persuade them into leaving the spot following which stones were allegedly pelted at the former.

Updated: May 05, 2020 05:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hyderabad

Stranded migrant workers from other states arrive at the Mandal Revenue Office, to ask the officials to make arrangements for their transportation to go to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. (ANI)

Police resorted to lathi-charge at a large group of migrant workers, protesting in West Godavari’s Kovvuru on Monday, demanding to be sent to their home states.

Police had tried to persuade them into leaving the spot following which stones were allegedly pelted at the former.

Over 300 migrant labourers held agitation in Kovvuru following which the police tried to convince them that it is not possible to relieve them immediately. Furious labourers allegedly attacked the police with stones and empty bottles.

As the situation turned ugly, police indulged in lathi-charge. The migrant labourers ran away from the place.



However, the police are not fully confirming the clash. When ANI contacted Kovvuru town circle inspector Murty over the phone, he said that the labourers work in sand ramps, now they want to go to their native states. When asked whether stone pelting and lathi charge took place, he said that the migrant labourers tried to pelt stones.

