Pregnant employee dies after portion of wall collapses at Covid hospital

The scene outside Andhra Pradesh hospital after wall collapse led to the death of an employee. (HT Photo)

A pregnant employee of a Covid hospital died when a huge portion of an under construction wall collapsed on her in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district late on Sunday night, the police said. She was 37. Two Covid patients who were being moved about had a narrow escape and sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Radhika, a contract employee at Tirupati’s Padmavathi Covid-19 Care Hospital of Sri Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tirupati (urban) Superintendent of Police A Ramesh Reddy told Hindustan Times that the incident happened at around 10.30 pm, when Radhika was moving two newly admitted Covid-19 patients to the ward through an alley between two blocks of the hospital building.

“Normally, the passageway is avoided by the hospital staff as construction works are going on in the three-storeyed hospital block. But since no work was going on late in the night, she might have taken that passage as it was the short route to the Covid-19 ward,” the SP said.

Along with Covid-19 patients, Radhika was passing through the alley when a portion of the wall of the building under-construction on the third floor collapsed on them. A big block of the wall directly fell on Radhika, while the two patients sustained injuries as the debris fell on them.

“There was heavy rain in the town recently and the bricks of the wall might have become weak due to water seepage, resulting in its collapse. Anyway, we are investigating the matter,” Ramesh Reddy said.

The hospital staff immediately rushed to the area and shifted Radhika into the emergency ward, where she was declared brought dead. “The two other patients had sustained minor injuries and are stable,” the SP said.

On receiving the information, hospital superintendent Dr Ram, joint collector Veera Brahmam and senior police officials rushed to the spot and examined the accident spot. “We shall look into the exact cause of the accident and take appropriate measures. The government will extend all support to the bereaved family of the deceased,” the joint collector said.