Solar eclipse: Goddess kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple will be reopened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the solar eclipse. Temple cleansing, Snapana Abhishekam for deities, and Pancha Haarati will be held, after which the temple will be closed again.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Vijayawada

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India. (Milind Saurkar/HT file photo)

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of solar eclipse on June 21.

Temple will be reopened for darsanams for the devotees from 6 a.m. on June 22.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.



It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

