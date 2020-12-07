Sections
TTD inaugurates cow donation programme for temples

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Hindu Prachara Parishat inaugurated a programme called ‘Gudiko Gomata’ which means a cow for a temple to encourage people to donate cows to the temples at Kanaka Durga Temple premises on Indrakeeladri hillock in Vijayawada on Monday.

Talking about the aim of the programme, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas appealed to people to donate cows to Hindu Prachara Parishat of TTD and said that everybody should take care of cows.

Encouraging that every temple must have a cow and prayers be offered to the cow, the TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the Board brought cows from Tirumala to Vijayawada and gifted to Goddess Kanaka Durga.

“TTD will gift cows to all major temples in the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Temple management should take responsibility for the cows. Devotees can donate cows to TTD,” he added.

State Brahmin Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, K Parthasarathy, TTD Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy, JEO Basant Kumar, Kanakadurga temple Trust Board Chairman P Somi Naidu, Executive Officer Suresh Babu, priests of both the temples were also presented at the event.

