Sections
Home / Andhra Pradesh / TTD wants Centre to monetise Rs 51 crore worth of old currency notes offered by devotees

TTD wants Centre to monetise Rs 51 crore worth of old currency notes offered by devotees

TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy, who met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Monday, put forth the request of monetising the old currency notes offered by devotees over a period of time.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:56 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Union finance minister has been requested to look into the issue in view of the precarious financial situation of the TTD on account of the coronavirus pandemic (File photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the country’s richest temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala, wants an exchange of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 worth nearly Rs 51 crore more than three-and-a-half years after the Centre had demonetised them.

TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy, who met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Monday, put forth the request of monetising the old currency notes offered by devotees over a period of time.

Reddy said he had made a representation to the Union finance minister in this regard and requested her to look into the issue in view of the precarious financial situation of the TTD on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I told her that pilgrims consider extending offerings to the hundi (cash chest associated with the temple where devotees drop money) very sacred and a great deal of sentiments are attached with it and the TTD cannot reject the offerings,” the chairperson said while speaking to HT.



Reddy said following the central government’s decision on demonetisation on November 8, 2016, the TTD, too, had stopped collecting the banned currency in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 at all its sale counters across the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

“However, the TTD has no say when it comes to the offerings made by the devotees in the temple hundi. They continued to make cash offerings in the demonetised currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, even after the closure of window period announced by the RBI for exchange of demonetised currency notes,” he said.

The finance minister assured Reddy that she would talk to the central bank authorities and see what best she could do in this regard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sara’s driver tests positive for Covid-19, her family tests negative
Jul 14, 2020 07:46 IST
‘Sorry’: Trudeau after furore over contract to charity tied to his family
Jul 14, 2020 07:44 IST
UK winter could see 120,000 Covid-19 deaths in second wave
Jul 14, 2020 07:41 IST
Brazil reassigns deforestation data manager, raising question of political influence
Jul 14, 2020 07:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.