Visakhapatnam crane crashed while being commissioned; two probes ordered

The crane came crashing down in a matter of few seconds crushing several people. (ANI Photo)

Twin probes have been ordered into the Visakhapatnam crane crash incident that has killed 11 people so far. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has also directed district officials to take immediate action in the case, as per information released by the chief minister’s office.

Vizag district collector told news agency ANI that the crane crashed while it was being commissioned into operation.

“A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation,” said district collector Vinay Chand.

He also confirmed that the district administration had begun a separate inquiry into the incident.

“We have also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from administration,” Chand was quoted as saying by the agency.

At least eleven confirmed casualties have been reported so far from the crash that took place within the premises of Hindustan Shipyard Limited this afternoon. Some other people are also believed to be injured.

Initial reports suggested around 20 workers were involved in the commissioning process when the crane came crashing down without a warning, crushing most victims and injuring a few others. Some people on the ground are reported to have luckily escaped injuries. Four of the eleven deceased were employees of the government undertaking, according to PTI.

This is the third industrial accident in Visakhapatnam in the last three months and questions are being raised if safety audits are being conducted properly.

“We are seeing from the last 90 days in Visakhapatnam that LG Polymer gas leak took place, there was a blast in Visakhapatnam container yard and now this happened,” said one resident, who supports JanSena political formation in the state.

Thirteen people died in a Styrene gas leakage from LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of May 7 earlier this year and a major fire was reported from the container yard a few days ago.

He added that the government needed to be very strict with compliance of safety protocols for operation of Industrial outfits. “All this is happening because there is no safety audit. The government should arrange safety audits and cancel the license of those who do not have an audit done,” he said.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited is a ship building company and a central government undertaking. It is alleged that the crane that fell on Saturday had been bought almost a decade ago and its operation was recently outsourced to a private agency.

The official website for Hindustan Shipyard Ltd describes the company as the nation’s premier shipbuilding organization catering to the needs of shipbuilding, ship repairs, submarine construction and refits as well as design and construction of sophisticated state-of-the-art offshore and onshore structures.

The company counts direct sea access, excellent infrastructure, skilled work force and rich expertise among its strengths. The website says the company has built 191 vessels and repaired 1982 vessels of various types so far.