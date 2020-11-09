Approaching Diwali lights up shopkeepers’ spirits!

With Diwali just a few days away, traditional markets are reporting decent sales; and sellers are a happy lot. The shopkeepers are expecting the sales to further pick up in the next few days.

Rajan Pahuja, who runs Right Choice store in Gomti Nagar, explained, “I won’t say customers are flooding in but yes the turnout is not bad. At times, we have to make people wait outside but that is to maintain social distancing. In business terms, the sale output is low if I compare with previous years. The main reason for that is customers are looking for need-based items.”

Buyers are not splurging as they used to during the festival. Sellers of decorative items are in a fix. “Decorative items don’t come in compulsive buying. Customers are spending on Diwali dresses, lights, household items like bed-sheets and kitchenware, but our items like artificial flowers and decorative pieces are not on everyone’s list. Our permanent customers who used to buy bags full of items have largely not turned up and those who do, are buying fewer items,” said a seller at Pratap market in Aminabad.

Prabhu Jalan of Geeta Vastralaya said that customers have become very unpredictable. “I am not able to understand buyers. They demand items that we don’t have and when we procure them there are no buyers for those particular items. Thankfully, the sales are much better and we hope that the trend grows as we have a big staff to look after,” he said.

The rise in Covid-19 cases in the country has also deterred customers from moving out. “We understand that people are buying e-commerce platforms but there are also those who want to come, feel and buy. That has been our strength in this era of e-commerce but due to Coronavirus people are avoiding busy markets,” he said.

Right after Diwali begins the marriage season, and that is the reason for improved sales according to Prem Rastogi of Ghara Bhandar. “More than Diwali, I will say the big support has been the upcoming marriage season. Business at our traditional store in Aminabad and other localities has been satisfactory. During the pandemic we could have not asked for more,” he added.

With markets such as Aminabad, Chowk, Alambagh, Aliganj, Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar already witnessing crowds returning, the business is expected to rise in the coming days. “Dar to hai par khatra dono ore hai – ya to bhooke maro ya carona se – koi option nahin hai (Of course, there is fear, but it is dangerous either way: we may die of hunger or due to Coronavirus)!” said a roadside vendor selling mouth fresheners in Aminabad.