An effort to save the dying art of idol-making

No mention of Ganesh Chaturthi or Dussehra is complete without one invoking the image of the large idols of Ganesha or Goddess Durga in their complete grandeur. But what happens to these idols after the ‘visarjan’ is heartbreaking for the idol-makers who spend months trying to perfect them.

With an aim to bring out the journey of, and the relationship between an idol and an artist, Chandigarh’s Mukul Kapoor, 20, who is pursuing filmmaking from Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, and his team shot a documentary film: ‘Ankuran, The Art of Idol Making’.

They showcase this beautiful bond between an artist and his art by putting the spotlight on a workshop of idol makers in Maharashtra’s Pen town. The film captures the artists’ cultural and historical roots and experiences as idol makers.

The film, shot using an iPhone, is getting appreciation and felicitation at film festivals.

The film is the monthly winner of the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, 2020, and Tagore International Film Festival, 2020, and Monthly Gold winner of the Virgin Spring Cinefest 2020 in the ‘mobile film’ category. The documentary is also an official selection for the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2020.

Mukul says that the journey wasn’t easy, “First, we were inexperienced students. Second, with an iPhone, you have no battery backup, so there are many technical challenges, too. But ultimately, the journey was completely worth it.”

“And after the film was complete, us getting a chance to attend international film festivals and being felicitated has been surreal. It is this encouragement that’ll keep us going,” he adds.