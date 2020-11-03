Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / Antiquities recovered in 2015 in NYC given back to Pakistan

Antiquities recovered in 2015 in NYC given back to Pakistan

Religious relics and sculptures dating to the 2nd century that were recovered by authorities in 2015 were turned over on Monday to representatives of the government of Pakistan.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New York

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr held a repatriation ceremony for 45 objects that were among those recovered in New York City. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Religious relics and sculptures dating to the 2nd century that were recovered by authorities in 2015 were turned over on Monday to representatives of the government of Pakistan.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr held a repatriation ceremony for 45 objects that were among those recovered in New York City when search warrants were executed against a suspect in the trafficking of the illegal exportation of artifacts from countries including Pakistan, India and Afghanistan.

Another five had been returned to India in August.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the federal government have investigative units that work on recovering stolen antiquities and returning them to their rightful origins.

Last year, Vance’s office repatriated a gilded coffin that had been on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after it was determined the piece had been looted from Egypt and sold under false documentation.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
Nov 03, 2020 13:47 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020
Nov 03, 2020 14:41 IST
US judge strikes down Trump immigration rule denying green card to immigrants
Nov 03, 2020 14:41 IST
Bengal keen to run galloping local trains at half capacity under Covid SOPs
Nov 03, 2020 14:41 IST
‘MI might rest a few players which will favour SRH’: Brian Lara
Nov 03, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.