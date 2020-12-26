Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / Army organises cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla, actor Ameesha Patel takes part

Army organises cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla, actor Ameesha Patel takes part

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organised the cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla to promote the talent of youth.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel attended the event and performed on the title track of her debut movie “Kaho Na Pyar Hai” with participants on the stage. (Asian News International )

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army organised the cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla to promote the talent of youth.

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel also attended the event and performed on the title track of her debut movie “Kaho Na Pyar Hai” with participants on the stage.

The event also marked the starting of Chillai Kalan period. Many participants gave breath-taking performances in the Kashmir’s Got Talent and mesmerised the locals with their singing, cultural dance, folk music and mimicry.

The K9 warriors from the Army Dog Unit displayed their obedience and guarding prowess which left the audiences in awe.



The enthusiastic and overwhelming response in the winter chills by the local population, including the youth spread melody and harmony in Baramulla and highlighted the rapport between Jawans and Awaam (public).

Major General Virandra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, told ANI, “The aim is to give a platform to youth so that they can chase and achieve their dream.”

Speaking to ANI, Ameesha Patel said, “Kashmir is a heaven. If there is a piece of heaven that is sent on Earth it is Kashmir. Everything here is a dream land like poetry.”

“We have to encourage youth here who are enthusiastic and talented. In such cultural events, girls are given equal opportunities for which we all feel proud,” she said.

Thanking the army, Patel said, “If there is happiness on our faces and if we are safe in our homes, it is only because of them who are fighting continuously for our security.”

A participant at the event said, “It was a two-day event held on December 24 and 25. “It is a great step to showcase the talent of locals. The artists will benefit a lot from this,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Fresh TMC offensive over rebel MP’s defection, Amit Shah briefed by BJP in charge
by HT Correspondent
Start of a golden chapter: Nadda on launch of PMJAY SEHAT scheme
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Modi govt helped northeastern youth quit violence, join mainstream: Shah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Smaller crowds, but still out on Christmas: Pune pushes night curfew timings to celebrate
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Bihar cabinet approves proposal for creation of 103 new nagar panchayats
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Kareena Kapoor revisits Gstaad vacation with throwback pics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.