Art Basel’s Miami beach show cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

Art Basel Miami Beach, one of the most-awaited US art fairs, has been cancelled this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It takes place in December every year and it’s cancellation comes as a blow to an already reeling industry.

Art Basel’s other editions in Hong Kong and Switzerland respectively, too have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent ban on staging of large-scale events, international travel restrictions and quarantine regulations.

“It is with great regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of our December show in MiamiBeach,” said Noah Horowitz, the fair’s director in the Americas as per a Bloomberg report.

On their official Instagram account, they said, “We regret to announce that the 2020 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach has been canceled. As the artworld continues to face momentous challenges, we remain firmly committed to supporting the global gallery community and look forward to when we can meet again. #artbasel”

The event, over the years, has become the year’s grand finale for the art market, attracting billionaires from around the world, who snapped up art and partied with celebrities and models.

For galleries, it represented a significant amount of business, and for wealth managers, a chance to woo potential clients.

Last year’s Art Basel Miami, which drew more than 80,000 visitors, became an international sensation after someone paid $120,000 for a peeled banana stuck to a wall with duct tape.

This installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan was titled ‘Comedian’. Cattelan bought the banana for a mere price of USD 0.30, and sold it for the whopping amount it fetched at the art fair.

