Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Art and Culture / Art from waste: India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal

Art from waste: India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal

West Bengal gears up for India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ which will be reusing and converting scrap tyres, that have been lying as waste in various bus depots, into artwork

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kolkata

India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal (Twitter/HSR_Motors)

West Bengal will soon feature “India’s first” ‘Tyre Park’, where artworks made from scrap and defective parts will be on display, a state minister said.

Asserting that it is a unique concept, and not found anywhere in the country, the official said the idea behind the park is waste can be converted into art.

“No scrap material can be labelled as waste, it can be reused and converted into art form. The West Bengal Transport Corporation will launch this Tyre Park soon,” WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Kapur said.

Scrap tyres, lying as waste in various bus depots, have been reworked and converted to colourful shapes by the in-house team of WBTC, he said.



The Tyre Park, which will come up at Esplanade area, would have a small cafe where people can sit, relax and enjoy the craftsmanship made from tyres, Kapur said.

“It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area,” the official said.

The date of launch of the Tyre Park will be announced shortly, Kapur added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Nov 01, 2020 10:54 IST
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
Nov 01, 2020 10:39 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
Nov 01, 2020 09:34 IST
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
Nov 01, 2020 10:57 IST

latest news

KKR vs RR Preview: Everything to play for
Nov 01, 2020 11:02 IST
ICAI CA November admit card 2020 to be released today at icai.org, here’s how to download
Nov 01, 2020 11:00 IST
As cases rise, Covid hospitalisations increase in Delhi: Govt data
Nov 01, 2020 10:58 IST
Saqib Saleem: I am still trying to figure out my image
Nov 01, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.