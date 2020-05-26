Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Art and Culture / Art in times of Coronavirus: Artist fills pesky potholes with pandemic art

Art in times of Coronavirus: Artist fills pesky potholes with pandemic art

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a bumpy road for many Chicagoans, but they have mosaic artist Jim Bachor to thank for paving the way to some unexpected smiles with four additions to his “pothole art” series installed on the city’s North Side.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Chicago

Chicago artist Jim Bachor creates four pandemic-themed pothole mosaics on the city's North Side, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., May 20, 2020. Picture taken May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan O'Brien (REUTERS)

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a bumpy road for many Chicagoans, but they have mosaic artist Jim Bachor to thank for paving the way to some unexpected smiles with four additions to his “pothole art” series installed on the city’s North Side.

Along a side street near the iconic Green Mill jazz club in the Uptown neighborhood, Bachor has created four glass and marble mosaics inside small craters in the pavement.

The colourful creations, which glisten in the sunlight, refer to symbols of the city’s experience with the pandemic. There are mosaics depicting an Old Style beer can, one of Chicago’s classic brands; a toilet paper roll and a bottle of hand sanitizer; and a red Chicago flag star, in homage to a city that has recorded 1,830 coronavirus-related deaths.

Also see| PHOTOS: Chicago artist fills pesky potholes with pandemic art amid Covid-19



“It’s a little bit of an unexpected joy ... an unexpected grin,” he said. “It’s finding a little bit of humour in times that are not funny and elbow to the ribs of us humans and the ridiculous things that go on.”



Chicagoans are all too familiar with potholes, and Bachor has been placing tile mosaics in them since 2013 after a particularly stubborn crater in front of his Northwest Side home inspired him.

“Everyone can relate to potholes. It doesn’t matter if you are rich, poor, young or old ... everyone hates them,” he said.

He installed the two-foot (0.61 m) pandemic mosaics three weeks ago, following the same process used in the other 85 he has completed across the city. Some of his other pothole works depict daily objects like an ice cream cone as well as natural subjects such as small animals and flowers.

First, Bachor spent eight to 10 hours completing the artwork in his studio. He then hauled water, concrete and the mosaics to the four potholes, where he spent about two hours installing them. He returned the next day to complete the installation.

“We live in this weird, unprecedented time and I got to thinking about what everyone can relate to,” he said. “It was a perfect subject matter to talk to the most number of people.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cracking Germany’s defense against unemployment surge
May 26, 2020 10:50 IST
Here’s how movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health
May 26, 2020 10:46 IST
UP: FIR against Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.