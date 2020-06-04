Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Art van adds splash of colour to drab Gaza life

Art van adds splash of colour to drab Gaza life

Depicting mainly landscapes, flowers or portraits, Abu and Arwa’s paintings hang off the sides of the van, and he brings out more from inside once he has parked it and crowds gather.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:39 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Gaza

Every day Ammar Abu Shamalla adds a little colour to drab routine life in Gaza, loading up his camper van with pictures he displays and sells in the Palestinian territory’s streets and markets. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Every day Ammar Abu Shamalla adds a little colour to drab routine life in Gaza, loading up his camper van with pictures he displays and sells in the Palestinian territory’s streets and markets.

He and wife Arwa, both jobless college graduates, did painting in their spare time before coming up with the idea of putting their hobby to more productive use.

“We wanted to display our paintings to the public in vital places... Amid the coronavirus, we also wanted to make living,” he told Reuters.

There are no art galleries in the territory, run by the Islamist Hamas group since 2007.



However, some private and public institutions hosted exhibitions before the start of the epidemic, which has infected 69 and led to one death there.

Depicting mainly landscapes, flowers or portraits, Abu and Arwa’s paintings hang off the sides of the van, and he brings out more from inside once he has parked it and crowds gather.

Three other local artists are also partners in the project and over the past few weeks the couple say they have sold about 200 for between $4 and $10 each - comparatively large sums in a sealed-off community where the unemployment rate is around 50%.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jai Ram plans counter-offensive against Congress
Jun 04, 2020 19:57 IST
With bike chains and car parts, these Afghan girls are building ventilators
Jun 04, 2020 19:56 IST
Arya College holds webinar on reshaping Indian economy post lockdown
Jun 04, 2020 19:56 IST
MP Bittu comes to Ludhiana MC’s rescue to arrange pitbull’s feed
Jun 04, 2020 19:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.