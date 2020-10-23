Sections
Artist in Assam creates Durga idol with expired medicines, injection vials

Sanjib Basak, an employee of Dhubri district administration, has, over the past few years, come up with various innovative and eco-friendly ideas to design the idol but this year, amid the Covid-19 crisis, he wanted to make a difference with his creation.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Dhubri

It took the district official nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colours to give shape to his idea. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

With the Covid-19 pandemic having brought the world to its knees, a 37-year old Assam government employee, in solidarity with everyone fighting the global menace, has created a Durga idol here with strips of expired tablets, capsules and injection vials.

“During lockdown, I had observed that people were queuing up outside pharmaceutical shops to buy essential medicines in bulk. It was then the idea struck me that I could be making Maa Durga’s idol with medicine strips to mark the pandemic,” Basak, who had last year made the figurine with discarded electric wires, told PTI.

It took the district official nearly five months and 40,000 strips of tablets, capsules and injection vials of different colours to give shape to his idea.

“Initially, I was worried that I won’t be able to make the idol this year due to work pressure and strict safety protocols. But I managed to create one with expired medicines.

“Paper, thermocol and board, among other things, were used to fix the medicine strips to a frame and create the idol,” Basak added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

