Beyonce’s Mine video from 2014, last seen in 2020 featuring Nora Fatehi? Diet Sabya shows how

Pachtaoge became a popular song especially among all those nursing a heartbreak but the lyrics tell a completely different story. It’s more about revenge than it’s about love and loss. On August 14, the female version of the song released along with a music video featuring Nora Fatehi. A close look at the video shows that some of these frames have been seen before, in another song, by another singer. The other singer, however, is Queen Beyonce.

Diet Sabya was quick to notice the unmistakable similarity in the two videos and posted it on their Instagram handle earlier today. They caption it: “@tseries.official out here stealing from THE QUEEN. Guts on 🐝!!”

Queen Beyonce has earned that title because she is always known to push the limits in terms of creativity, and we’ve loved every bit of it over the years. In both music and fashion, Beyonce’s position is solidified, with the title of Queen being well-earned.

Speaking about the music videos, it’s not just the beginning of the video that looks a tad familiar, but also the choice of clothes on the stars as well as the background dancers. In Mine, Beyonce is wearing a white off-shoulder gown with grey shades, paired with a veil; In Pachtaoge, Nora is seen in a white one-shoulder gown, also with a veil and what appears to be a halo-like headgear. The background dancers are dressed in pink, flowy outfits in Pachtaoge, marginally different from the original where the dancers are seen in similar outfits, but a different shade.

The inspiration for Mine’s music video comes from two famous works of art: Michelangelo’s sculpture Pietà - that depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of Mother Mary after the Crucifixion - and René Magritte’s 1928 painting The Lovers.

In the first part of the video, Beyoncé is seen sitting with a dancer covered in white paint resting their head on her lap. Bey also holds a mask in her hand which she later puts on, to mirror the statue’s peaceful expression.

René Magritte’s painting shows a couple kissing, with their heads enshrouded by white fabric. We’ve seen this painting becoming an inspiration for another song and album cover by an indie artist a few years ago.

In Pachtaoge, we see Nora also dressed in white . In another part of the video, however, it seems like deja vu for another Bollywood song.

Still, the question that arises is, was this all a mere coincidence?

