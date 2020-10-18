Sections
British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Nottingham England

The work appeared on Tuesday on the red brick wall of a beauty salon, next to a bicycle that was locked to a metal signpost and missing its back wheel. (Instagram @banksy)

The work appeared on Tuesday on the red brick wall of a beauty salon, next to a bicycle that was locked to a metal signpost and missing its back wheel.

A picture of the work in the student area of the city was posted on Banksy’s Instagram feed and website on Saturday.

Banksy is known for witty artworks that often make powerful references to world affairs.

His works this year have alluded to the coronavirus crisis and Black Lives Matter movement.

In August, he funded a boat crewed by volunteers to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean attempting to reach Europe from Africa.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

