Sections
E-Paper
Home / Art and Culture / College student from Madurai creates handicraft items from waste amid Covid-19

College student from Madurai creates handicraft items from waste amid Covid-19

A college student from Madurai has used the Covid-19 induced lockdown to pursue her childhood interest in making handicrafts.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Madurai (Tamil Nadu)

Jennifer, a 2nd-year college student from Madurai, wanted to improve her childhood interest in making handicrafts during the free time amid the Covid-19 outbreak. (Asian News International )

The Covid-19 pandemic may have imposed several restrictions in normal day to day life, but it has also given people an opportunity to explore their hidden talents, and to tap into creative pursuits they may have not considered otherwise. Similarly, a college student from Madurai has used the Covid-19 induced lockdown to pursue her childhood interest in making handicrafts.

Jennifer, a 2nd-year college student from Madurai, wanted to improve her childhood interest in making handicrafts during the free time amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She created decorative items using bottles, pistachio shells, chicken feathers, broken glasses, bells, keys and lentils.

After decorating these items beautifully, she posted their pictures on her social media handles, which received huge appreciation from her followers. Impressed with Jennifer’s art and creativity, her followers gradually requested her to design similar handicraft items for them. Since then she has been creating and delivering these items to customers.

“Since I was getting bored during the lockdown in March, I got this idea of creating craftwork out of waste. I started collecting bottles and decorated them with waste material like tissue papers, pistachio shells, etc. I want to remember 2020 for my creativity,” Jennifer told ANI.

Jennifer is gaining popularity on social media as a young budding entrepreneur.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires 10 missiles in 35 days. It is not a coincidence
Oct 10, 2020 17:23 IST
Bhim Army chief challenges Yogi to prove allegations on caste violence
Oct 10, 2020 16:04 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 13:37 IST
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul, Mayank off to decent start vs KKR
Oct 10, 2020 17:54 IST

latest news

North Korea displays ballistic missiles, Kim apologises for economic woes
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme’s next tranche opens on Monday, issue price fixed at Rs 5,051 per gram
Oct 10, 2020 17:50 IST
Uttarakhand govt to provide special kits for pregnant women, newborns
Oct 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Robbers take away scooter containing ₹3.42 lakh in cash after assaulting its rider in Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.