Coronavirus: Jaipur’s wood carving artists adversely affected by Covid-19

Wood carving artisans in Jaipur say that their business has been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Mahesh Jangid, an artisan said, “We used to sell our carvings to hotels but they are closed due to coronavirus. We are also unable to export our products”.

Explaining about his art, Jangid said, “My grandfather started this work. He got a national award for this in 1971. My father also got a national award in 1973. I also learned this work and I got a national award in 1993. Now my two sons are doing this work.”

“The work is done on sandalwood and Kadam wood. We do the design and carvings on wood. We get demand for our work from within the country and from abroad. We also get orders from abroad as well. We also used to sell in the government’s cottage emporium here,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

