Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Medics to the World: Latvia unveils 20 feet high sculpture honouring medical workers

Medics to the World: Latvia unveils 20 feet high sculpture honouring medical workers

Sculptor Aigars Bikse has paid tribute to the health care workers around the globe by installing a six-metre-tall (20 feet high) statue of a medical worker with her arms outstretched in Riga, Latvia.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Aigars Bikse said of the sculpture, “The three-month long lockdown period and fear for their lives has made the people change their perspective towards doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Many just now for the first time in their lives realized the vital importance of medical staff.” (Instagram/ Aigars Bikse)

Sculptor Aigars Bikse has paid tribute to the health care workers around the globe, for their relentless efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, by installing a six-metre-tall (20 feet high) statue of a medical worker with her arms outstretched in Riga, Latvia. The sculpture titled ‘Medics To The World’ is a tribute to the selflessness of health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The sculpture shows a female medic who seems to have just come out of the treatment room and is prepping for her next shift. Aigars’ personal bio says that he is ‘best known for his interactive sculptures and installations for public spaces, most of which bear historic, socio-cultural and political connotations’. The professor at the Art Academy of Latvia, who is one of the most prominent sculptors of Latvia, while talking about the sculpture in an interview said, “The three-month long lockdown period and fear for their lives has made the people change their perspective towards doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Many just now for the first time in their lives realized the vital importance of medical staff.”

The official statement by the organisers of the initiative said, “The people of Latvia are thankful to the medics in Latvia and all over the world for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic and have put up a monument by a famous Latvian artist to health care personnel, supported by donations of almost 20 local companies.”

Also see| Photos| Medics To The World: Latvian sculptor’s tribute to health care workers

According to media reports, Dita Raiska, the president of the Latvian Nurses Association told local media at the unveiling ceremony, “The main heroes of the pandemic are the medical staff who risked their lives for us in order to preserve the health of humanity.”

Raiska added, “The wellbeing of the society requires concerted and responsible action. It means that everyone follows expert advice – maintaining social distance washing hands, and while medical staff take care of the infected. I am pleased that the Latvian people are aware of this responsibility and I am pleased to see that the people have appreciated our work.”



Aigars’ personal website the themes of his works “draw parallels between his fascination with mythology and socio-political processes in society. The historical setting that lays the conceptual basis of many of his sculptures and installations is central to his work, much like the mythological beliefs and their prevalence in the modern world.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
Chhattisgarh govt considering extending area of proposed Lemru Elephant Reserve
Jun 18, 2020 18:18 IST
Carcass of an eight-year-old elephant found in Ramnagar forest division’s Dechauri range
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
Chennai-based fintech startup Paysharp is the next big thing in the B2B payment sector
Jun 18, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.