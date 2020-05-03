Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Covid-19: Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Covid-19: Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Carpenter, who in 2009 became the first organist to be nominated for a Grammy Award for his solo album, Revolutionary, has lived in Berlin for 10 years and plans to play at locations across the city over several days.

Updated: May 03, 2020 09:33 IST

By Reuters, Berlin

Covid-19: Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital.

Carpenter, who in 2009 became the first organist to be nominated for a Grammy Award for his solo album, Revolutionary, has lived in Berlin for 10 years and plans to play at locations across the city over several days.

“The idea is to share Germany’s great composer J.S. Bach and to try to give a cultural service to the city of Berlin if possible,” he said after drawing excited seniors onto their balconies with his music.

“One of the jobs of art is to help us through times like this and so I guess that’s what I see in music and hopefully others can get something like that out of it as well,” he said.



“Back in the old world I would have been playing at Berlin Philharmonic tonight on my touring organ,” he added.

“But these people wouldn’t have been at Berlin Philharmonic tonight anyway and so it is nice to get to play for folks who ... don’t get to take part in cultural life as much as might be desirable.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases near 40,000-mark, death toll at 1,301
May 03, 2020 10:48 IST
No relaxation in red zones in 19 UP districts, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
May 03, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Yogi Adityanath condemns role of Tablighi Jamaat, says hiding a disease is a crime
May 03, 2020 10:46 IST
‘Umar and some others directly threatened me’: Former Pakistan cricketer
May 03, 2020 10:44 IST
Delhi Police helps woman get food for her 8 cats amid lockdown
May 03, 2020 10:45 IST
Has Jasleen Matharu married Anup Jalota? She clarifies after sindoor photo
May 03, 2020 10:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.