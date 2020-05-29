Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Covid-19: Czech National Museum exhibits masks made during coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19: Czech National Museum exhibits masks made during coronavirus pandemic

The National Museum in Prague has put on display the most visible symbol of the Czech Republic’s response to the coronavirus - face masks.

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:50 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Prague

Visitors view en exhibition of face masks at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 28, 2020. With the coronavirus pandemic still not over yet, the Czech National Museum in Prague has put on display the most visible symbol of the country's response to it, face masks.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP)

The National Museum in Prague has put on display the most visible symbol of the Czech Republic’s response to the coronavirus - face masks.

The Czech government made wearing masks in public mandatory in mid-March. Amid an initial shortage, many people started making their own masks.

Some of the masks featured in the museum exhibition were made by leading fashion designers, while others are the handiwork of creative home crafters.

ALSO READ: Where does the term museum come from; a look at some interesting museums from around the world



One mask was made from a cloth on which a 15-year-old boy with autism painted a map of Prague’s public transportation network. A woman created another from a shirt her husband wore at their wedding. Also on exhibit is a model with a flap strategically placed with Velcro to allow for drinking and staying safe.



“If we want to leave a legacy for future generations, this collection of face masks says only positive things about us,” National Museum spokeswoman Lenka Bouckova said Thursday. “That as a nation we are able to face a challenge in a positive way and we are able to stick together. The face masks are a clear expression of that.” The Czech Republic had a total of 9,103 confirmed virus cases and 317 deaths as of Thursday. The mandatory mask-wearing and other early virus-prevention measures are thought to have limited infections in the country compared to other parts of Europe.

Visitors wearing face masks at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, May 28, 2020. With the coronavirus pandemic still not over yet, the Czech National Museum in Prague has put on display the most visible symbol of the country's response to it, face masks. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ( AP )

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis trumpeted his government’s mask policy to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Mr President @realDonaldTrump, try tackling the virus Czech way,” Babis tweeted on March 29, adding that even “a simple cloth mask” significantly decreased the spread of the virus.

The Nation Museum exhibition is set to expand with future donations when people no longer need to use masks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Omi Vaidya on life in lockdown in Washington DC
May 29, 2020 11:06 IST
Uttarakhand’s Munsyari to welcome a bird tourism centre soon
May 29, 2020 11:03 IST
13 cities worst-hit by Covid-19; four in Tamil Nadu, none in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
May 29, 2020 10:58 IST
George Floyd protesters set Minneapolis police station afire
May 29, 2020 10:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.