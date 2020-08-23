Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Dolly Parton’s mural, celebrating her position on Black Lives Matter, attracts tourists in Nashville

Dolly Parton’s mural, celebrating her position on Black Lives Matter, attracts tourists in Nashville

Mural artist Kim Radford painted the mural of Dolly Parton outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue in East Nashville, after her ‘sassy and a sensitive comment’ on Black Lives Matter

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Dolly Parton mural in Nashville (Twitter/TNPhotoShelleyM)

George Floyd’s murder in police custody earlier this year had shaken America into a Black Lives Matter movement that not only trickled to other parts of the world, in the heart of an ongoing pandemic, but has also stabbed the conscience of the white including country singer Dolly Parton. A Tennessee native, Patron recently made her stand clear on the movement and impressed by her “sassy and sensitive comment”, artist Kim Radford painted a mural of her outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue in East Nashville.

The place has turned into a tourist spot with many flocking to check out the mural after Parton’s interview with Billboard magazine went viral. Making it clear that she supports Black Lives Matter movement, Parton addressed the protests against racism and police brutality which she did not attend but which did swept America, post Floyd’s systematic murder.

She was quoted saying, “Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little White a**es are the only ones that matter? No!” Mural artist, Radford had already decided to paint the mural of the country music icon on the side of The 5 Spot but when she read Parton’s views in the article, she added the quote to the top of the mural. 

Radford shared with AP, “I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something’s that got a lot of friction in the air right now. And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.”Featuring Parton’s signature blond hair surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers, the mural is only a week old but has already become a hot spot for tourists visiting Music City to get a selfie.  



“I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, fun, bright, artistic way. It’s a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music,”Radford added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man killed partner because she didn’t share phone password: Cops
Aug 23, 2020 15:10 IST
Serum Institute denies reports Indians to get free shots of Covid-19 vaccine in 73 days
Aug 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths
Aug 23, 2020 14:45 IST
Learn from Mumbai landslides, avoid homes on Kharghar and Parsik hills, say green activists
Aug 23, 2020 14:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.