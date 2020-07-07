Don’t forget us! Paris tour guides protest outside Louvre museum

Sections
Several dozen Paris tour guides wearing masks and holding Mona Lisa portraits protested outside the Louvre museum on Monday for more support from the government to help them ride out the coronavirus crisis and a dearth of tourists.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:29 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Paris France

Paris tour guides hold posters depicting Mona Lisa painting by artist Leonardo da Vinci during an action at Le Louvre museum courtyard to warn on their working conditions in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, July 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

They gathered at the foot of the Louvre’s glass pyramid as the museum reopened to visitors for the first time in four months after going into lockdown.

A violonist performs during an action by Paris tour guides at Le Louvre museum courtyard to warn on their working conditions in Paris as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, July 6, 2020. ( REUTERS )

In May, France announced measures worth 18 billion euros ($19 billion) to support its tourism sector from the damage wrought upon it by the global pandemic.

But protester Margot Schmitz said these funds were not reaching tour guides like her, most of whom were on short-term contracts and were facing imminent financial hardship.



Paris tour guides hold posters depicting Mona Lisa painting by artist Leonardo da Vinci during an action at Le Louvre museum courtyard to warn on their working conditions as the museum reopens its doors to the public after almost 4-month closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, July 6, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“The government is turning a deaf ear,” Schmitz told Reuters ahead of the protest. “We have no voice.”

It may be months before foreigner flock back to Paris in pre-crisis numbers.

The Louvre said it was expecting 7,000 visitors on Monday but after an initial flurry managers anticipate that numbers will only be a fifth of pre-outbreak levels - likely making for a more serene experience than usual.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

