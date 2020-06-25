Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Dragon Boat Festival: Taiwan’s dragon boat races among few to be held this year

Dragon Boat Festival: Taiwan’s dragon boat races among few to be held this year

In Taipei, around 80 teams gathered at the Dajia Riverside Park to compete under the scorching sun in the two-day race, which features boats festooned with decorative dragon imagery.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:02 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Taipei Taiwan

Crew members participate in a traditional Chinese dragon boat race in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Dragon boat races are in remembrance of Chu Yuan, an ancient Chinese scholar-statesman, who drowned in 277 B.C. while denouncing government corruption. (AP)

Taiwan on Thursday became one of the few places to hold a boat race, thanks to no local transmissions of the coronavirus being reported on the island in over two months. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of traditional dragon boat races in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In Taipei, around 80 teams gathered at the Dajia Riverside Park to compete under the scorching sun in the two-day race, which features boats festooned with decorative dragon imagery.

“You’re not worrying about somebody on the side (giving) you COVID-19 because everywhere you go, they check your temperature,” said Farrouck Ruiz, a 20 year-old Nicaraguan student who studies at Mingchuan University in Taipei and took part in the race.

He said that organizers invested a lot of time in the protocols to keep the coronavirus in check, including giving out hand sanitizers and ensuring that people wear masks.



Although the race went ahead in Taipei, supporters were not allowed to attend.

ALSO SEE| PHOTOS: Dragon Boat Festival celebratios in Taipei, Beijing

“Our team has been training for a whole year just for this race,” said Lydia Lee, who works in digital marketing.

“But they do not allow supporters in, and we thought that takes out part of the fun.” In China, Wang Jiequn, deputy head of the Personnel Department of the Beijing Committee of the ruling Communist Party, said all activities relating to the Dragon Boat Festival will be held online this year.

The Chinese capital has locked down parts of the city and imposed strict restrictions on travel as it grapples with a new outbreak of over 250 coronavirus infections.

Several parks in Beijing have launched activities such as online games, quizzes and websites to allow visitors to learn more about the festival tradition. Other activities include online poetry recitals and courses on plants.

Apart from dragon boat races, Taipei is also holding a Gay Pride parade on Sunday.

Over 450 Pride events celebrating LGBT people across the world have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Organizers say Sunday’s parade will be the world’s only during Pride month in June.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Soon, register complaints about Chandigarh MC on mobile app
Jun 25, 2020 20:12 IST
HP cabinet gives nod to regularise over 12,000 teachers
Jun 25, 2020 20:10 IST
US economic recovery looks to be weakening in some states with Covid outbreaks
Jun 25, 2020 20:06 IST
CHB to go paperless by July-end, allottees can live-track their files and applications
Jun 25, 2020 20:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.