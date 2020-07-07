Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Art and Culture / Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event, moves online for 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Dragon Con cancels in-person Atlanta event, moves online for 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

The convention was set to mark its 34th year in Atlanta. Last year’s event drew its largest crowd with 85,000 participants across four days, organizers told.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:39 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Atlanta

In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, photo, three women in costumes look at sea life swimming above them during a private party held at the Georgia Aquarium as part of Dragon Con in Atlanta. (AP)

Organizers of a popular sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention in Atlanta have announced that the in-person event — Dragon Con — will be cancelled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dragon Con was originally set to take place over Labour Day weekend. It will instead be moved online for a virtual event, officials announced Monday.

“After many months of hand-wringing, sleepless nights, and more Zoom meetings than we can count, we have decided that Dragon Con 2020 event will not be held in person,” the organizers announced on the event’s website, saying they could not guarantee the safety of the event amid the pandemic.

The convention was set to mark its 34th year in Atlanta. Last year’s event drew its largest crowd with 85,000 participants across four days, organizers told news outlets.



“We were on track for 90,000 for this year,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted spokesman Dan Carroll as saying.

Carroll said organizers are working on plans to offer a free virtual version of the convention, which would feature panels, highlights from past years and virtual costume contests, among other events.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

France: Emmanuel Macron ousts security chief after police protests
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Will it be safe to use public washrooms post COVID-19?
Jul 07, 2020 11:18 IST
Maoists preponed tactical counter-offensive campaign in Chhattisgarh
Jul 07, 2020 11:15 IST
Total shutdown in parts of Bengal’s Malda for a week as Covid-19 cases rise
Jul 07, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.