Sections
Home / Art and Culture / Drones light up Seoul sky with messages of motivation and awareness amid Covid-19 pandemic

Drones light up Seoul sky with messages of motivation and awareness amid Covid-19 pandemic

Three hundred unmanned drones were programmed to form images conveying motivational messages above the Han river in Seoul for a show held on July 4.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS/Yonhap)

Three hundred unmanned drones were programmed to form images above the Han river in Seoul for a show held on Saturday, July 4. The spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages comes at the time when the world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic even though lockdown is beginning to ease in phases globally.

The show began with messages spreading awareness, reminding people of key precautionary measures to keep themselves safe. The sky was lit up with signs indicating wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a two-metre distance from others.

PHOTOS: Covid-19: Hundreds of drones light up Seoul’s sky with messages of support

The image of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles, quickly shuffled to form two hands and water droplets against the night sky.

The 10-minute show then shifted to messages of gratitude for frontline medical personnel who have been tirelessly working amid the pandemic.



“THANKS TO YOU,” the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape. This was followed by a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”

The event organised by the government was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules.

Flying drones are strictly regulated in Seoul, but the city government has recently allocated 27,000 sq m (290,000 sq ft) of land along the Han river for the new park, according to Yonhap news agency. The site has been made available from June 25 and also includes an information centre to advice on safety issues.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three end lives in separate incidents in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Jul 07, 2020 00:15 IST
Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Lockdown blues: Psychological counselling being provided to all, Chandigarh admn tells HC
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Jul 07, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.