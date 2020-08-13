Ebrahim Alkazi: A guru who was a father figure, say NSD alumni

An eminent theatre actor and drama teacher whose name is forever etched in the world of theatre, Ebrahim Alkazi, passed away on August 4, at the age of 94. The legend was an institution who groomed his students into becoming his masterpieces. These students have been emotional since the news of Alkazi’s demise broke. Actor-singer Ila Arun, who did a short term course at the National School of Drama (NSD) — with which Alkazi was associated as a director for about 15 years — says, “It’s a great loss. I still remember the time when I was in NSD, and performed in King Oedipus under the guidance of Alkazi sa’ab and it became a life long bond. I was always in touch with him and his family. All his teaching will be with me, forever. He was like a father to me. He made a difference to all those who came in his touch. Humare liye it’s the end of an era, an institution. His disciples must be feeling like orphans today.”

“The kind of status we have achieved today, he deserves kudos for that. Our training under him was not just about becoming an actor, but he also taught us how to walk in real life, and on the stage.”

– Satish Kaushik, actor -director

Known to be one of the greatest teachers of his time, Alkazi believed in living with his students. Actor-director Satish Kaushik says, “He was a man who made personalities; one of the greatest teachers. The kind of status we have achieved today, he deserves kudos for that. Our training under him was not just about becoming an actor, but he also taught us how to walk in real life, and on the stage. He carved out personalities from us. All great actors, be it late Manohar Singh, Anupam Kher, Naseer bhai (Naseeruddin Shah), and late Om Puri, all learnt under him. I’m blessed that he taught us.”

Actor KK Raina also becomes emotional while talking about his guru. He recollects, “I came from a small town in Kashmir and knew nothing when I entered NSD. He was my father; that one person who taught me how to eat with cutlery on the table. I was like a child, and he taught me everything. It’s difficult to speak now because honestly I have no words. I shared a very personal and spiritual bond with him. Whenever I’m in confusion and have to deal with a trouble, I remember him, take his name and the problem gets solved. It’s a tragic loss for me.”

